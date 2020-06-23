Trump moves quickly to allay concerns over China's trade deal after adviser comments

Navarro, in an interview Monday with Fox News, said that China's complacency in reporting the spread of the coronavirus from the outset led to the collapse of political and economic channels with the United States. At one point, the interviewer described Trump's efforts to advance the trade deal and asked Navarro: "Is it over?"

Navarro replied, "It is over," before describing how China's suppression of information about the coronavirus had become better known.

Dow futures fell nearly 400 points after the reports, which Navarro quickly dismissed as false, saying his words were taken "out of context."

The comments "had nothing to do with the Phase I trade agreement, which is still in force," Navarro told CNN in a statement. "He was just talking about the lack of confidence that we now have in the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and imposed a pandemic on the world."