Trump moves the Tulsa rally to June 20 & # 39; out of respect & # 39; by June 16

President Trump has moved his meeting plan for Tulsa, Oklahoma, one day out of "respect" for Juneteenth, he tweeted Friday night.

The campaign, originally scheduled for vacation on Friday, June 19, will now run on Saturday, June 20.

The original date fell "on the June 19 holiday," Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "Many of my African American friends and supporters have come up to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this vacation, and in fulfillment of this important occasion and all that it represents."

Juneteenth marks the day that news that President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the last state where slaves learned of their freedom.

The news of the rally angered Democrats because it promised large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic and was planned for June 15, even as Trump described George Floyd protesters across the country as "thugs," "anarchists," and "domestic terrorists".

The location of the rally also annoys opponents.

Tulsa in 1921 was the site where white riot mobs attacked black residents and their homes and businesses in a historic section of the city known as "Black Wall Street." Hundreds of residents were killed and thousands more became homeless.

The president said his campaign has registered over 200,000 ticket requests for the event, its first manifestation since the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters attending the event must first sign a full disclaimer if they capture COVID-19.

In an interview in the Oval Office last month, Trump told The Post that he viewed his protests as critical to his campaign, saying he would be at a "great disadvantage" if COVID-19 avoided protests before the Day of the Elections in November.

"I hope we can get the rallies back before the election. In fact, I think it is very important," Trump said in the interview.