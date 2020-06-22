Trump open to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

President Trump said he would consider meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who months ago was accused by the federal government of drug trafficking and drug trafficking.

"Maybe I would think about it. … Maduro would like to meet, "the president told Axios in an interview published Sunday about a possible meeting.

Trump added that "I never object to meetings, you know, I rarely object to meetings."

“I always say that you lose very little with meetings. But right now, I have rejected them. "

A former Trump administration official told the media that it was a "recurring concern" in 2017 and 2018 that the president would meet with Maduro, who is not recognized as president of the country by the Trump administration.

The United States and dozens of other countries support and recognize Juan Guaidó as the true leader of Venezuela.

But Trump, John Bolton writes, is his next White House revelation, "he thought Guaidó was" weak, "compared to Maduro, who was" strong, "according to the report.

In response to the claims, Trump told Axios that Bolton is a "madman" and possibly the "dumbest human being on Earth" for his support of the Iraq war.