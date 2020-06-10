Trump opposes efforts to remove names of Confederate commanders from military bases

But Trump tweeted: "These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a … story of victory, victory and freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES in these Holy Places and it won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. "
Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Army bases across the country have continued to carry the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them.
Peaceful protests calling for justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which led many to reconsider the status quo.
The Army official previously said that while McCarthy believes he has the potential authority to unilaterally rename the facility, it will be necessary to consult with the White House, Congress, and state and local governments.
In a statement Monday, the Army confirmed that McCarthy and Esper are "open to a bipartisan discussion on the issue," but added that "each Army facility is named after a soldier who occupies an important place in our military history."
"Accordingly, historical names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies," the statement said.
A defense official told CNN that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, "fully supports the discussion and the efforts of Secretary McCarthy, as a legal authority, to explore this issue."