Trump opposes efforts to remove names of Confederate commanders from military bases

US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are said to be open to having a "bipartisan conversation" about the name change of nearly a dozen major bases and facilities named after Confederate military commanders, according to an army officer.

But Trump tweeted: "These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a … story of victory, victory and freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES in these Holy Places and it won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. "

Army facilities named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia. Army bases across the country have continued to carry the names of Confederate military commanders, even amid intense outside pressure to rename them.

Peaceful protests calling for justice and a reckoning with racial inequality have dominated the US. USA Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which led many to reconsider the status quo.