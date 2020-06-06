Trump orders Pentagon to withdraw 9,500 US troops from Germany in September

President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to withdraw thousands of US troops from Germany by September, a move that would dramatically change the United States' military stance in Europe and reflects mounting tensions between Washington and Berlin over military spending and other security issues. US government officials said Friday. .

The expulsion order would reduce the presence of US troops in Germany by 9,500 out of the 34,500 service members who are permanently assigned there. It would also limit the number of US troops in Germany to 25,000 at any one time. Under current practice, overall troop levels can rise to 52,000 as units turn in or out or participate in training exercises.

Merkel of Germany accuses Russia of hacking her email account

The Trump administration ordered the change in a memorandum recently signed by White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien, authorities said Friday.

The decision drew criticism from some former top defense officials and lawmakers concerned that it would further weaken a key alliance and empower American adversaries. Moscow is likely to welcome the open show of differences between two key North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies, US experts said, although Russia had no public comment on the development.

A senior US official said the administration has been discussing the measure since September and that it is not tied to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend a G-7 meeting that Trump would host in Washington in late June. .

But the official acknowledged that it reflected the Trump administration's long frustration with German policy, especially the nation's level of military spending and its insistence on completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will channel Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea. .

