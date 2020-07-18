Trump plans to order to exclude illegal immigrants from the census

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that will officially ban illegal immigrants from being included in the 2020 census of the United States.

It is unclear when the order will officially go down, according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

The ten-year count of the United States population plays a huge role in determining how federal money is spent and in deciding on the allocation of representation in all 50 states. Population changes between decades can have significant consequences.

New York and Ohio lost two members of the House of Representatives after the 2010 census, while Texas picked up four.

The Trump administration has always tried to prevent Mexicans in the US from illegally influencing the official count. The Supreme Court dismissed an original plan to ask 2020 census respondents about their immigration status.

The order, when it arrives, will likely face a legal challenge from Democrats.