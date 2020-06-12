Trump plans to restart protests on June 19 in Tulsa, a city with a troubled racial history

The decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, a city with a checkered racial history, on June 19 or June 15, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, is especially surprising as the nation racism is debated. following the murder of George Floyd by police officers.

Trump's response, in particular, has been analyzed as he largely remained silent on the issue of systemic racism and resisted some of the changes proposed in the wake of the protests. The decision to hold the Tulsa rally on June 19 was quickly criticized by several Democrats and progressives, including Senator Kamala Harris, who is widely considered to be one of the top candidates for Joe Biden's vice presidential election.

Before a meeting with African-American leaders at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he also plans to visit Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The president has not held a rally since early March, when all in-person campaign events were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are going to start our protests again now. We have had a tremendous career in demonstrations," Trump said.

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of a massacre of hundreds of African Americans during racial unrest in the historic section of the city known as "Black Wall Street."

Harris, a California Democrat, criticized Trump's decision to hold the rally there on June 19.

"This is not just a nod to white supremacists: he is throwing them a welcome party," Harris tweeted Thursday.

When asked what Juneteenth means to Trump on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "The African-American community is very close and dear to its heart. In these protests, it often shares the great work that it's done for minority communities, "citing criminal justice reform and funding (historically black colleges and universities).

She continued: "He is working to rectify the injustices … So it is a meaningful day for him and it is a day where he wants to share some of the progress made as we look forward and more to do."

The announcement of the manifestation also occurs when coronavirus cases are increasing in some parts of the US. USA Cases are still on the rise in 19 states, while 24 are trending down and seven are stable. Nationwide, more than 2 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tulsa had postponed its June 15 celebration this year due to concerns about the coronavirus. Tensions have also increased in the city after Tulsa police released body camera footage of the arrest of a black teenager and the handcuffs of a second for jaywalking last week.

The president has been eager to get back on track since the campaigns ended in person. His campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart the protests in July, but the timeline increased as more states began to reopen their economies and large crowds participated in protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death.

The campaign believes those crowds at the protests have opened the door to events like these rallies, despite warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial linings, and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second peak of the virus.

"Where we are going, we will make sure it is safe to hold a demonstration and what security precautions we take. We will talk when we know exactly what kind of place we are talking about," the Trump campaign said. Director Tim Murtaugh told Fox during an interview Wednesday. "But I would like to point out to the national media that I do not recall that they have embarrassed the social distancing when they were covering all the coverage of the protests that were taking place."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's guidance on reopening the state still recommends that its residents minimize the time they spend in "crowded settings," but it places no limits on group meetings.

CNN reported Wednesday that the White House has begun the initial stages of preparing an executive order on police reform, although it is unclear what specific provisions it may include as Trump continues to weigh his options.

The relaunch of Trump campaign rallies also comes as Republican officials seek to move parts of the party's national convention in August. The Republican National Committee chose to move much of the host city's main programming to Charlotte, North Carolina, in part because the Democratic governor and other officials in the state did not promise that the convention could be held without precautions such as social distancing. and facial treatment. Coatings.

Trump is expected to announce as soon as Thursday where he will accept the nomination, and Republican sources say Jacksonville, Florida is the favorite.

This story has been updated to include the racial story about Tulsa and to include Kamala Harris' response.