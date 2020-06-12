Trump plans to restart protests on June 19 in Tulsa, a city with a troubled racial history

"We are going to start our protests again now. We have had a tremendous career in demonstrations," Trump said.
Harris, a California Democrat, criticized Trump's decision to hold the rally there on June 19.
When asked what Juneteenth means to Trump on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "The African-American community is very close and dear to its heart. In these protests, it often shares the great work that it's done for minority communities, "citing criminal justice reform and funding (historically black colleges and universities).
She continued: "He is working to rectify the injustices … So it is a meaningful day for him and it is a day where he wants to share some of the progress made as we look forward and more to do."
The president has been eager to get back on track since the campaigns ended in person. His campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart the protests in July, but the timeline increased as more states began to reopen their economies and large crowds participated in protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's death.
The campaign believes those crowds at the protests have opened the door to events like these rallies, despite warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial linings, and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second peak of the virus.
"Where we are going, we will make sure it is safe to hold a demonstration and what security precautions we take. We will talk when we know exactly what kind of place we are talking about," the Trump campaign said. Director Tim Murtaugh told Fox during an interview Wednesday. "But I would like to point out to the national media that I do not recall that they have embarrassed the social distancing when they were covering all the coverage of the protests that were taking place."
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's guidance on reopening the state still recommends that its residents minimize the time they spend in "crowded settings," but it places no limits on group meetings.
The relaunch of Trump campaign rallies also comes as Republican officials seek to move parts of the party's national convention in August. The Republican National Committee chose to move much of the host city's main programming to Charlotte, North Carolina, in part because the Democratic governor and other officials in the state did not promise that the convention could be held without precautions such as social distancing. and facial treatment. Coatings.
This story has been updated to include the racial story about Tulsa and to include Kamala Harris' response.
CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.