Trump plays golf with Packers legend Brett Favre on Bedminster

President Trump landed with Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre to play a round of golf on Saturday at President Bedminster's club.

Trump smiled alongside the three-time MVP-winning quarterback as he posed for a photo on a green at the New Jersey club.

Trump has been hitting links as the weather warms up. Saturday marked Trump's tenth day of golf in the past month, according to Trumpgolfcount.com, which is reported by the White House press group.

The president has parted ways with other sports stars in the past.

In March, Trump played golf with some players from the Washington Nationals, including Patrick Corbin, Ryan Zimmerman, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, and catcher Kurt Suzuki, according to photos Corbin shared on his Instagram at the time.

That field trip took place in Florida a few days before MLB canceled spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic.