Trump plays the external operator in video made by fans on Twitter

President Trump may be the incumbent, but he still presents himself as the latest stranger while running for reelection.

A two minute video clip made by fans who Trump posted on his Twitter feed Saturday revolves around quotes from his 2017 inaugural address, including his vote to begin "transferring power from Washington, DC, and returning it to you, the people."

The video, recorded with the soundtrack of Linkin Park's apocalyptic rap-rock song "In the End," paints Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden as a member of Washington's elite.

It culminates with images of Attorney General William Barr, juxtaposed with another shot of Biden, such as the crescendos music.

Trump accused the former vice president of having "spied on my campaign"In a July 9 tweet. A Justice Department investigation into the origins of the FBI's Trump-Russia collusion investigation is ongoing.