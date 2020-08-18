trump-posthumously-pardons-susan-b.-anthony-and-disparages-michelle-obama

(CNN) At an event aimed at highlighting the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, President Donald Trump disparaged the country’s most admired woman, Michelle Obama as “over her head” after she delivered a scathing, direct-to-camera speech criticizing him at the Democratic National Convention Monday.

“Well she’s in over her head, and frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do,” he said Tuesday when asked his reaction to Obama’s remarks, calling her speech “extremely divisive” before quickly pivoting to talk about drug pricing.

Obama has frequently topped the list of the nation’s most admired women and left office with a 69% favorability rating.

Obama issued a strong rebuke of the Trump administration, and Trump personally, in her 19-minute taped remarks.

“He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she said, before invoking Trump’s response when asked about lives lost from coronavirus in the country: “It is what it is.”