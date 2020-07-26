Trump postpones his first pitch at the New York Yankees game







The president cited his "strong focus" on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy as reasons for the delay, but still promised: "We will make it later in the season!"

The postponement comes after Trump announced Thursday that he had agreed to launch the first ceremonial launch on August 15.

Speaking from the podium in the White House meeting room, Trump said team president Randy Levine "asked me to throw the first pitch" at Yankee Stadium. Trump said he accepted the offer and asked Levine, "What will the crowd be like?"

"You don't have a crowd," said the president. "There's no such thing."

That announcement came about an hour before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist who recently served as a punching bag for some at the White House, launched the first pitch in Washington's Nationals Park. Trump's plan, however, was met with an immediate reaction from New York City officials. Bronx County President Ruben Diaz said in a forceful statement on Friday that "we all deserve better than a sloppy big league organization that consistently ignores the surrounding community while surrendering to an uncompromising white supremacist like Donald Trump ". That message was echoed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted Saturday: "After CONDEMNING racism, the next step is not to invite him to his pitcher's mound." The tradition of American presidents of pitching the first pitch in Major League Baseball games dates back to 1910. On the opening day of that year, William Howard Taft launched the first ceremonial launch in Washington. It was a day that marked the beginning of two historical baseball traditions: Later, Taft accidentally invented the seventh inning stretch when he stood up, causing the crowd at Griffith Stadium, assuming the President to leave the game, stand up. anticipation of his departure (or so the legend says). Taft's opening day launch kicked off an early-season tradition that spanned more than a century. While presidents in the 1920s and 1930s often threw the first pitch before World Series games, a president who took over the fall classic has been much rarer in recent memory. There was talk that Trump released the first launch in last year's World Series game, but rejected the idea and said he would have to wear "a lot of heavy armor" to make that appearance. "I will look very heavy. I don't like that," he said at the time. Instead, celebrity chef José Andrés, a prominent Trump critic, released the first pitch before Trump reached his seat.

