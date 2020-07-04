Trump praises military founding fathers on July 4

President Trump took the stage on Saturday for the second night to celebrate America's birthday and praise first responders, the military, and the country's prospects.

"Our country is in great shape," the president told an audience of soldiers and medical workers in the South Lawn of the White House.

"Our army has never been stronger," he said, vowing: "Next year will be one of the best years we've ever had."

Like his speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, Trump praised the nation's founding fathers in the face of riot police and the desecration of statues caused by the police murder of George Floyd.

“The patriots who built our countries were not villains; they were heroes whose valiant deeds improved the Earth beyond measure, "Trump said as squadrons of American military planes roared overhead.

"If you believe in justice, if you believe in freedom, if you believe in peace, then you must appreciate the principles of our foundation," he added.

Trump continued to attack the media "which systematically and falsely label his opponents as" racist "."

"We want a clear and faithful defense of American history," added the president, accusing journalists of "slander."

“When you level these false charges, you don't just slander me; you not only slander the American people, but you slander generations of heroes who gave their lives for the United States, "Trump said.

The Thunderbirds of the US Air Force and the Blue Angels of the US Navy made a long-range flyby of cities that played a role in the American Revolution, from Boston and New York to Philadelphia and Baltimore, as part of the federal government's "Salute to America" ​​program before they appeared over the nation's capital.

A 35-minute fireworks show of more than 10,000 rockets and flares followed when darkness fell.

The US Department of the Interior promised to have 300,000 face masks to distribute to viewers in a shopping center around the National Mall to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized the party's plans .

Trump launched the Independence Day festivities popping his own rhetorical arsonists Friday night on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, with a speech setting ablaze what he called a "left-wing cultural revolution" targeting historical figures of states. United.

"We will not shoot our heroes. We will honor them and demonstrate that they are worthy of their sacrifice, ”he said Saturday.