Trump predicts the coronavirus vaccine & # 39; before the end of the year & # 39; as the case count increases in parts of the U.S.

President Trump predicted Thursday at a "Hannity" town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin that "before the end of the year, we will have a vaccine" for the coronavirus.

Trump told host Sean Hannity that vaccines and therapeutics "are going very well."

"I think we will have a response very soon. Very soon indeed …" the president said. "We have great companies and we are fully mobilized. You know, the military is doing it, we are ready to leave. As soon as we have it We will be ready to distribute it throughout the country. "

Early Thursday, the governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico announced that they had suspended the process of reopening their states as the number of cases increased. The United States reported 34,500 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly less than the day before, but still close to the peak of 36,400 reached on April 24, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Several states established single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma.

"When you test, you have cases," said Trump, who touted that the United States had conducted "nearly 30 million coronavirus tests."

"But what they don't say is that there are fewer deaths than there have been," the president continued. "Very, very low and our death rate is among the best in the world."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and those same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions.

The five most prevalent underlying conditions in coronavirus patients are hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and chronic lung disease.

Sean M. Carter and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.