Trump predicts the NFL will have "a lot of problems" if you allow to kneel

President Trump offered a serious warning to the NFL if he allows his players to kneel during the national anthem.

During a campaign interview with his son Donald Trump Jr., the president was asked about NFL superstar Drew Brees and his apologies after the backlash for saying that kneeling during the anthem is "disrespectful."

Trump reiterated his disappointment at the New Orleans Saints quarterback, saying he was "surprised" that Brees withdrew his "beautiful statement" regarding the anthem and the American flag.

TRUMP SAYS & # 39; ABSOLUTELY & # 39; WOULD SUPPORT COLIN KAEPERNICK GETTING THE SECOND SHOT IN THE KNEE CONTROVERSY Despite the

"I think he was hurt a lot and he was going to say he will regret that for years to come because you defend the flag," Trump said of Brees' revocation. "You have to defend the flag and the anthem." . Our national anthem, you have to stand up. "

The president then addressed comments made earlier this month by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who earlier this month said the league was "wrong" for not listening to its players and that it "will encourage everyone to speak and protest peacefully. "

"I think the NFL will have a lot of problems if they don't, and I think the same with US Soccer: They said they won't have to resist," Trump told Trump Jr. "And if they don't do it standing up, nobody will want to see it and I think they are going. to have a lot of problems. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "I like Roger Goodell. I was very surprised that he made that statement. There didn't even seem to be any pressure on him, he came out of nowhere in the summer. What is he doing? Why is he doing? What? So he was disappointed with Roger Goodell. He was very disappointed with Drew Brees … He just gave in under the pressure. "

On Wednesday, Trump said he would "absolutely" support former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, getting a second chance in the NFL as long as he still has the skills to play in the league despite the kneeling controversy. .