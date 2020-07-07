Trump pressures the country to fully open: "We will never close"

President Donald Trump speaks at an event with students, teachers, and administrators about how to safely reopen schools on July 7 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Trump said the United States "is not closing, we will never close," as it once again pressured the country to reopen fully on Tuesday.

"We are at 130," Trump said at an event about reopening schools, referring to the more than 130,000 Americans who have now died from the virus. "I think it could have been 2 1/2 and 3 million people," he said.

"We have saved literally hundreds of thousands of lives," said the president.

Trump was responding to an event attendee who advocated for what appeared to be a modified herd immunity. She spoke about protecting "the vulnerable," while pushing "the interaction that helps gain that immunity" for others.

"We are now open," Trump said. "The vulnerable, we understand who has the biggest problem, and we look at that group and that age group, and also at people who don't feel as good."

He said the United States "has really done well" and that now is the time to stay open, adding that "we will put out the fires as they arise, but we have to open our schools."

"We are not closing," Trump said. "We will never close."

Then he admitted that some places "will have difficulties and do what they have to do."

"That will depend largely on the governors," he said, emphasizing the word largely, "but also, they are in very strong consultation with us."

Trump earlier in the event said he would pressure governors to reopen their schools.