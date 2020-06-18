Trump promises a new list of judges after two hard losses in the Supreme Court

This time, however, Democrats argue that public sentiment on issues like immigration and LGBTQ rights has changed so much that Trump's strategy could backfire, alienating suburban moderates and helping former Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats to vote for the first time.

The Supreme Court and judicial appointments rose in the 2020 presidential race this week after the nation's highest court struck two major blows to the Trump administration.

Trump reacted to the rulings with a series of tweets, saying Thursday they were "shotgun blast to the face of people proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," saying the Americans' Second Amendment has the right to bear arms and borders. from the country. they were under assault in the judicial system.

"I will publish a new list of conservative Supreme Court justices, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, before September 1, 2020. If given the chance, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a conservative Supreme Court judge, "Trump tweeted.

It's the same playbook that Trump used in 2016, when he released an initial list of 11 people that he would consider for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia.

None of the judges Trump named, Gorsuch or Brett Kavanaugh, were on that starting list, although Gorsuch was added later in the campaign and Kavanaugh was included in a new version of the list in 2017.

Biden has not offered a similar list. However, he said he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court, something that had never been done.

Visit the CNN Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

As Trump tweeted his opposition to the rulings, Biden promised Thursday to "seek" immediately that DACA be permanent if elected.

"In November, along with millions of people across the country, we will reject the president who tried to remove so many of our family, friends and co-workers from our lives," Biden said in a statement.

Democrats' insistence that Trump's tactics will not work in 2020 underscores a rapid change in immigration policy.

Almost 10 years ago, the "Dream Law", legislation that would have given undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children a path to permanent residence, died in the Senate after five Democrats joined all republicans to oppose. And in 2016, Trump made racist attacks on the central themes of the Mexican-Muslim campaign, and won.

Since then, however, Trump's efforts to turn immigration into a weapon have failed. He warned about MS-13 gangs in 2017 before the Virginia governor's run, only to see Democrat Ralph Northam win by a 9-point margin. In the 2018 midterms, Trump's message focused on the immigrant caravans of Central America. But images of the Trump administration separating children from their parents and placing those who came in cages dominated the headlines, and Republicans lost control of the House, and suburban voters left the Republican Party en masse.

Now, Democrats say, they see no evidence that similar fear-of-Trump tactics would work in this year's general election.

"What we are seeing is really a change in the tides around immigration," said progressive strategist Jess Morales Rocketto.

"I don't know if the average general election voter is specifically voting in court. But they are voting on things like civil rights; things like immigration," he said, adding that Democrats benefit when "connections to those things they are really clear that we have to do everything we can to choose the right leaders. "

Astrid Silva, a DACA recipient and a prominent immigrant rights advocate, said Thursday that the court ruling was "a victory that our community needed," but that she expected Trump to spend more than four months until the 3 election. November repeating its attacks on immigrants

"It really shows how deep complacency is going to get to the base, and I suspect we will have a very difficult five months as immigrants," Silva said.

She said Biden and other Democrats should focus on bringing newly sworn-in citizens and the children of U.S.-born DACA recipients to the new electorate.

"We need to involve those who have never been contacted before," he said.