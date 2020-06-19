Trump promotes almost $ 1B in infrastructure plans and US proposals. USA

America's highways, bridges and other infrastructure are being serviced by much-needed funding increases, according to a series of Twitter messages from President Trump on Thursday night.

The president's messages listed 20 states that were destined to disburse nearly $ 1 billion in federal dollars, with much of the money going to state transportation departments and port operators.

The largest individual allocation mentioned by the president Thursday was $ 135 million proposed for Louisiana: building 8.3 miles of elevated highway between the Leeville Bridge and Golden Meadow, south of New Orleans, to prevent flooding.

EXPECTED TRUMP TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO WAIVE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS, ISSUING PERMIT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

However, the president's broader plan to inject $ 1 trillion into infrastructure improvements faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who are concerned about the federal deficit spiral, The Hill reported.

Other planned assignments mentioned on Thursday include:

$ 79.5 million to Port Houston in Texas to increase the capacity and efficiency of its Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

$ 73.7 million for the Puget Sound Gateway Program in Washington state.

$ 71.5 million to complete the Greenville detour in Washington County, Miss., A project that is expected to reduce travel times along Highway 82.

$ 65 million for Rhode Island for "multiple safety improvements and repairs" along state corridor RI-246.

$ 60.7 million to Eagle County, Colorado, for improvements to a section of the Vail Pass along Interstate 70.

$ 56.8 million to New Castle County, Del., For a redesign of an interchange on Interstate 95 and State Highway 896.

$ 55.1 million to Kentucky to expand a stretch of Mountain Parkway from two lanes to four lanes.

$ 50 million to Nevada for a proposed reconstruction of the interchange between Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15.

Other states seeking financing for infrastructure include Arkansas ($ 40 million); Minnesota ($ 40 million); Maine ($ 38.1 million); South Carolina ($ 34.6 million); Florida ($ 29.9 million); Michigan ($ 25 million); North Carolina ($ 25 million); West Virginia ($ 12 million); Tennessee ($ 11.2 million); Wisconsin ($ 6.8 million); and Oklahoma ($ 6.2 million).