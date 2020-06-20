Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, June 17. Christopher Creese / Bloomberg via Getty Images

As coronavirus travels throughout the United States, health experts fear that President Trump's campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will become a new entry point for coronavirus infections.

Public health leaders and experts have voiced concerns, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, as well as Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa health department, who told Tulsa World that he wants "That we can postpone this at a time when the virus is not as big a concern as it is today."

Tulsa & # 39; s Bank of Oklahoma Center stadium can house just under 20,000; Attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. People have been queuing for days to secure their places.

But, at a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Oklahoma, the state has seen new confirmed cases more than double the previous week, according to data analysis from Johns Hopkins University, and in neighboring Texas, concentration could be a recipe for a broadcasting event.

Attendees will not be required to maintain social distance or wear masks at tonight's rally, despite top Trump administration public health officials emphasizing the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally violates virtually all of the guiding principles for meetings issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Putting it in the "highest risk" category:

It's big and it's inside.

Social distancing will almost certainly not be possible if the arena is filled with something close to its capacity.

Attendees will likely be screaming and singing (and blowing drops farther and faster than if they were speaking quietly).

There may be social pressure not to wear masks, as many Trump supporters have scoffed at wearing masks during the pandemic, and Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he believes some people use them to indicate their disapproval.

"We know what causes virus transmission to occur more frequently, and that includes close contact, particularly unmasked, crowds, (being) indoors versus outdoors, duration of contact, and then yelling also increases the chance of transmission." said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston.

"There will be tens of thousands of people present. So it's a great place to spread the virus. And from what I understand, it's not just about people living in Tulsa. There are people who come from far away to go to the rally, for them to return to their home cities, and for us to see the spread outside of the Tulsa area, "he continued.

