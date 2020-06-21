Trump rally in Tulsa was a failure (opinion)

Instead, the outdoor speech was canceled, the stage dismantled. The campaign absurdly tried to explain, claiming that the protesters blocked the entrances. But all reporters confirmed that this was not true.

Perhaps the tulsans were not dying to see Trump during a pandemic, although many thousands came, possibly risking their lives to follow a president who demonstrated that he does not value the health of his followers enough to follow the advice of experts. in health. They had urged him to postpone concentration. Oklahoma has seen an increasing number of coronavirus diagnoses in the run-up to the meeting, and a gathering inside of thousands, most of them without face masks, may be the best possible way to spread the spread.

The speech covered mostly familiar ground, old promises, boring attacks, and outrageous statements. Theatrical incitement and division genuinely energized the crowds when Trump first confronted husbands four years ago. Now it's mostly more of the same. We are used to it now. We have heard it all before.

Still, as with everything that is happening in the world today, we have to remind ourselves how abnormal everything is, listen to a President of the United States threaten violence against Americans, and traffic prejudice.

Speaking of the recent protests against racism, he warned "Our people are not that violent. But if they ever were, it would be a terrible day for the other side." It is unclear who exactly "the other side" is. The speech was filled with the usual racist overtones. He called Covid-19 the "Kung Flu," the dog whistled, "they want to demolish our heritage," and spoke of the brutality of the M-19 gangs, claiming that if Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats are elected, "our el country will be destroyed. "

Does anyone really believe that?

The crowd applauded when Trump attacked CNN or China, but it seemed to me that his effort to make them hate Biden did not provoke as much excitement.

The speech was typically self-centered, with a strange riff lasting over ten minutes on its ultra-slow descent from the West Point ramp, and absolutely no words of sympathy for the nearly 120,000 people in this country who died during the pandemic. .

Instead, Trump repeated the lie that coronavirus numbers are going up because there is more evidence, surprisingly revealing that "I told my people, slow down the testing, please." Experts say testing saves lives. Delaying testing leads to more deaths. The White House was pretending to claim it was joking.

If this was the big comeback, the relaunch of the Trump campaign for reelection was a failure, and it is highly likely that Trump knows this. Don't be surprised if heads roll in the campaign.

Instead of showing the great enthusiasm Trump is supposed to generate in his followers, he left a quite different impression.

Not only did we not see the massive crowds that were promised to us, but we saw something else, something deeply disturbing. We saw a president willing to risk the lives of his supporters for political support. Six Trump employees who organized the event tested positive.

Each image of the throng of Oklahomans crowded with Trump 2020 signs made one wonder how many of them were breathing the coronavirus. How many will get Covid-19; How many will take it to family, neighbors, friends, and coworkers? How many will die from this Trump rally?

Instead of a triumphant relaunch, we saw a president threaten anti-racism protesters , and that started even before the rally.

Instead of a president confident in his accomplishments, we saw a man in the midst of a series of defeats. We saw a man unable to recognize the depth of the crisis facing his country.

Trump is in a free fall, presiding over the worst public health crisis in a century, the highest unemployment rate since World War II, the largest sustained protest in decades. You are losing in the Supreme Court; Their poll numbers are plummeting. And in the 24 hours leading up to this rally, his administration launched a symbolic effort to expel a prosecutor who is investigating criminal cases directed at people close to Trump. It was a spectacularly incompetent effort, and one that managed to make us wonder why Trump wanted to get rid of the prosecutor; one more wound in a presidency that is reaching the goal.

If Tulsa was supposed to save Trump's wounds and send him on his way to victory, none of that was accomplished. Trump cannot be ruled out, but he is certainly down.