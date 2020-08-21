trump-reacts-to-bannon’s-fraud-charge

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
- 1 Trump reacts to Steve Bannon’s fraud charge
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Trump reacts to Steve Bannon’s fraud charge
- 2.2 Former Trump campaign chair Steve Bannon charged with fraud
- 2.3 GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for Covid-19
- 2.4 Ex-Trump official shares his prediction if Trump loses 2020
- 2.5 Avlon: The Trump campaign’s Russia connections were real
- 2.6 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2.7 Lifelong Republican Charlie Dent will vote for Biden. Here’s why
- 2.8 President Trump urges boycott of tires he uses
- 2.9 Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was policy
- 2.10 Democrat roll call officially nominates Joe Biden for president
- 2.11 Poll: Majority of Americans embarrassed by US pandemic response
- 2.12 Parkland father: This is what Joe Biden taught me
- 2.13 Cillizza: McCain video a hit, AOC a miss for DNC
- 2.14 DNC releases emotional video of McCain
- 2.15 Trump attacks Michelle Obama after her scathing speech
- 2.16 Biden was elected in 1972. Then this moment changed his life
Trump reacts to Steve Bannon’s fraud charge
After federal prosecutors charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign, Trump said he was not involved with the project and thought it was “very sad.” Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
