trump-reacts-to-bannon’s-fraud-charge

trump steve bannon indicted border wall fundraising vpx_00000904

After federal prosecutors charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a border wall fundraising campaign, Trump said he was not involved with the project and thought it was “very sad.” Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Newsdio

