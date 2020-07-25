Trump reacts to the death of television presenter Regis Philbin: & # 39; Broadcast to even bigger radio waves & # 39;

President Trump reflected on his friendship with Regis Philbin after it was announced that the renowned television personality died at the age of 88 on Friday night.

"One of the greats in television history, Regis Philbin has switched to even bigger radio waves, at 88," Trump tweeted Saturday. “He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for president. He holds the record for "most live television", and he did well. Regis, we love you …

Trump and Philbin reportedly met in 1983 when he started working on the "Morning Show," which he co-hosted with Cydny Garvey before the show became "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" in 1988.

"I have known him [Trump] now since 1983, when I first came here and they wanted him to go out and interview almost anyone who might be interesting," Regis said in a 2016 interview with Newsday.

“I called him and we decided to meet in the lobby of the building where he lives. I thought it was going to be three and a half minutes. It ended up being 45 minutes. We became friends and have been seeing each other ever since. I think he's a great guy, "Regis told the post about the relationship they both shared.

Eric Trump, one of President Trump's sons, also reacted on Saturday to Philbin's death.

"Regis was an amazing man and truly one of a kind! We are definitely going to miss him!" he tweeted.

Philbin regularly entertained Americans for 28 years with his daily morning talk show, and told The Associated Press in 2008 that he had a "little concern" sometimes when trying to figure out what to discuss each morning.

“You get up in the morning and say:‘ What did I do last night to be able to speak? What is new in the newspaper? How are we going to fill those 20 minutes? "I'm not going to say that it always works brilliantly, but somehow we connect more often than we don't," Philbin said.

Philbin also introduced "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?", Which had massive ratings at the turn of the century, where he coined the term: "Is that your final answer?"

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night from natural causes, a month before his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement to Fox News on Saturday.

"His family and friends are always grateful for the time we spent with him, for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for her incredible support throughout her 60-year career and asking for privacy as we mourn her loss. "

Regis Philbin is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Melissa Roberto of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.