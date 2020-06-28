Trump rejects the New York Times report on the Russian-Afghan attacks, says 'no one reported it', Pence

President Trump responded Sunday to a New York Times report on US intelligence, learning that Russia offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces, including US troops, insisting that no one had. Informed, Vice President Pence or White House Chief of Staff Mark Prados about this information.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle wanted answers after the information, which was also reported by the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, came to light, demanding to know what the White House knew about the rewards. The Times reported that President Trump and the White House National Security Council were briefed on Russia's bounty rewards in late March.

"No one informed me or said to me: @VP Pence, or chief of staff @MarkMeadows on the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by the Russians, as reported through an & # 39; anonymous source & # 39; by Fake News @New York City Times"Trump tweeted on Sunday morning." Everyone denies it and there have not been many attacks against us. No one has been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. "

This echoed a statement by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who said he "confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were informed of any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in their report yesterday."

The president accused his alleged opponent from November, former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama of allowing Russia to get away with actions such as its takeover of Crimea. Trump later said the latest report was "[p] possibly another fake Times job."

During a virtual city hall event on Saturday, Biden said that if the Times reports are true, Trump's knowledge of the situation would be a "truly shocking revelation."

"Not only has he failed to sanction or impose any consequences in Russia for this heinous violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his shameful campaign of deference and degradation to Vladimir Putin," Biden said, noting that Trump offered to host Putin on the United States

On Sunday morning, Trump responded to Biden, reiterating his position that Russia took advantage of him and Obama during the previous administration.

"It is fun to see the corrupt Joe Biden reading a statement about Russia, which was obviously written by his handlers," Trump said. "Russia ate her and Obama's lunch during her time in office, so much so that Obama wanted them out of the then G8. The United States was weak in everything, but especially in Russia!"

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.