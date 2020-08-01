Trump releases 2019 financial disclosure report





The latest form, required annually by the Government Ethics Office, was released on Friday night. As in previous years, the form appears to list the income from Trump Organization properties in the "income" field, generally used by office holders to report only their personal payment or participation in an asset, a move that provides insight inflated from Trump's Wealth.

"2019 was a fantastic year for our country and one of the best years in the history of the Trump Organization," said Eric Trump, son of the President and Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. "As shown in the President's Financial Disclosure Form released today, our businesses thrived on strong revenues while remaining leveraged and maintaining very low levels of debt. Overall, our core businesses grew dramatically year-over-year. We have an amazing company and I am very proud of what we accomplished in 2019. "

According to the form, which is not required to be supported by documentation, the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, self-styled early in the Trump presidency as the "Southern White House" and used for summit meetings, participated $ 21.4 million in 2019, up from $ 22.7 million reported for 2018 and $ 25.1 million in 2017. Doral, where Trump considered hosting the G7 meeting before stepping back, was reported to have generated $ 77.2 million last year, versus at $ 75.9 million in 2018. And Trump International, a favorite Washington stop just a few blocks from the White House back door, remained nearly flat, yielding $ 40 million.

All three properties closed largely in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, leaving thousands of people without jobs. By law, the Trump Organization was prohibited from accessing federal aid funds. The disclosure released on Friday does not include 2020 figures.

The filings indicate that Trump had a minimum income of $ 446 million from dozens of sources in 2019, including hotels, resorts, golf courses, and royalties from books and television shows. That's a little more than in 2018. Trump receives a pension of nearly $ 78,000 from the Screen Actors Guild, claims to earn between $ 100,000 and $ 1 million from his book "The Art of the Deal", and continues to make a profit from the reality show "The Apprentice." Contents 1 Rudy Giuliani's pro bono services

Rudy Giuliani's pro bono services 2 Self-reported numbers not subject to audit Rudy Giuliani's pro bono services In a footnote, the filings indicate that the Government Ethics Office requested a list denoting Rudy Giuliani's services as Trump's attorney during impeachment proceedings. "Although we did not and did not believe that any pro bono publico The lawyer is reportable as a "gift", at the request of OGE, we note that, as widely reported in the media, Rudy Giuliani provided such pro bono publico lawyer in 2018 and 2019, "read the footnote. "In any case, Mr. Giuliani cannot estimate the value of that pro bono publico advice; therefore, the value is unassailable. " Self-reported numbers not subject to audit The disclosure document, which is self-reported by Trump and not reviewed by federal ethics officials, only offers a veiled view of the president's finances, which has long been the subject of intrigue and speculation. Trump, who is the first president since Watergate has not stripped himself of his business interests while in office, is also the first president in decades not to publish his tax records, giving the public a more realistic picture of his income and net worth, and he has fought in multiple courts to prevent their disclosure. The Supreme Court has allowed House Democrats and New York prosecutors to subpoena financial and tax records, but legal battles to deliver those documents from Trump's financial and accounting firms continue. The disclosures are based on self-reported assessments made by the President and the team that manages his finances, and are not subject to any type of audit. The value of assets and income is also often provided in wide ranges in sections of the disclosure form, such as "$ 1,000,001 – $ 5,000,000" or "more than $ 50,000,000". In addition, the Government Ethics Office gives taxpayers leeway on what they can report in the "income" column on financial disclosure documents. Trump's reported income includes income from his hotels and properties, but the form does not distinguish Trump's net payment from corporate income or business expense account. These are reported as "income" because the Government Ethics Office does not focus on the amount of income when determining whether there is a conflict of interest: one dollar of income would present the same amount of conflict as $ 1 million. Other sources of income reported by the president include bank interest, book royalties, and a Screen Actors Guild pension. The disclosures are generally released in May, but the president and other White House staff obtained a 45-day extension due to the pandemic.

CNN's Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.