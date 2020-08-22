trump-remains-largely-silent-on-reported-poisoning-of-russian-dissident-as-europe,-us-lawmakers-offer-support

(Newsdio) The Trump administration has not made any substantial statement on the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, in sharp contrast to European reaction, despite President Donald Trump saying Thursday his Secretary of State was looking into it.

“We’re looking at it and Mike’s going to be reporting to me soon,” Trump said yesterday at the White House, referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in the room with him.

Trump also said that the US has not determined if Navalny was poisoned or not.

“We haven’t seen it yet,” Trump said when asked if the US government had determined Navalny, who was hospitalized Thursday, had been poisoned.

Navalny is in a coma which is the result of the suspected poising after drinking a cup of tea before taking a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Omsk, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. The Siberian hospital treating the 44-year-old corruption investigator, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, rejected claims the Russian opposition leader had been poisoned on Friday. Navalny’s wife said the doctors there could not be trusted.