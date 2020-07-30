Trump removes fundraiser from complex as tropical storm Isaias approaches Florida

President Trump was forced to cancel a fundraising event at his Doral golf complex this weekend as a tropical storm hits the Florida coast, according to multiple reports.

The president had planned to host the event at his Trump National Doral Miami resort on Saturday, but dropped the plans Thursday afternoon due to Tropical Storm Isaias, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee confirmed.

According to a Miami Herald report, Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser in Tampa on Friday night.

The campaign offered tickets to the Tampa and Doral events for $ 5,600, according to the Herald report. Access to a round table with the president reached $ 100,000.

The news will be a severe blow to the president, who was forced to cancel his plans to hold a Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, a state that is being devastated by the coronavirus.

Instead, Trump is expected to accept the nomination later this month on a small matter in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was originally the venue for the convention.