Trump, Republican senators again put economic opportunities ahead of suppressing virus

Despite his supposed turn to take the coronavirus more seriously, Trump warned on Monday that some governors should be quicker to open their states, ignoring the fact that his previous advice on such lines helped spark an increase in cases in the solar belt.

Still, the stalemate predated the extremely difficult negotiations with the Democrats and will inevitably degenerate into a hyperpartisan struggle given what is at stake in the upcoming elections. But any delay could see millions of Americans who lost their jobs in the private closings of most of the federal government's $ 600-a-week lifeline, which it has last paid at previous levels.

The machinations in Washington unfolded in the context of a crisis that will not fade despite Trump's optimistic rhetoric. While there are signs that the latest outbreak of disease in the southern and western states may be booming, the situation remains dire. As of late Monday night, the daily number was 53,972 new infections and 581 reported deaths.

New reminders of how the virus has fractured American life came with news of new outbreaks in New Jersey, which endured many painful weeks of shutdowns to control Covid-19. And baseball's comeback is in crisis after just three days with the Miami Marlins canceling two games after multiple coaches and players tested positive. Florida, in particular, has become a global benchmark for Covid-19 cases, two months after Governor Ron DeSantis was outside the White House boasting about his state's success on the virus.

Reflecting the fact that normalcy is many months away, Google said Monday that its employees would work from home until at least July 2021, contradicting the president's new claim that a rapid economic recovery is already underway. .

Trump shakes again to reopen

The President has little patience for such long horizons.

He spent last week trying to show Americans that after months of denial and indifference, he was now taking the virus seriously after his fire spread across states that followed his advice to open early.

But his comments on Monday suggest that the President is still working not on a timeline set by the wisest way to suppress the worst public health crisis in 100 years, but by the swift timeline set by his reelection campaign.

During a visit to North Carolina to promote vaccine development, Trump presented his usually optimistic and misleading summary of a pandemic that is killing hundreds of Americans a day. And he betrayed impatience so that even the most affected states could turn the corner.

"These states are not out of the woods, but rigorous adherence to the guidelines should allow them to turn the corner, and very, very quickly," the president said, before focusing on other unidentified states.

"I really think a lot of the governors should be opening states that are not opening and we'll see what happens to them."

Maryland governor criticizes Trump's reopening push

The costs of stay-at-home orders, lockouts, restrictions on bars and restaurants, and all service industries are wild and have caused deep economic and psychological misery across the country.

But the lesson from the previous state reopening that Trump defended by ignoring the guidelines written by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that opening too quickly can cause spikes of disease out of control.

The president may now have states like New York in mind, which endured tragic fights against Covid-19 earlier this year, but has been extremely cautious in reopening entirely in an effort to prevent the return of high infection rates.

New York City has successfully reduced its infection rate, a key marker on the road to decreased transmission, to 1%, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

In Maryland, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who imposed strict housekeeping measures and has seen an increase in cases primarily among younger people since his slow reopening, condemned Trump's rhetoric.

"We are in a waiting pattern … we are not ready to reopen anything, open anything else," Hogan told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"Twenty-two states are now putting things back that had already reopened. We are not in that position either. It is the same type of message that the President had previously and I think it is a mistake to return to that type of messages since we are seeing outbreaks in the country ".

Trump's impatience seems to hint at a return to instinctive calls to Covid-19 that are not based on scientific practice but on a desire to see the economy, which he considers crucial to his reelection, firing on all cylinders. costs.

Their frustration was evident when 150 prominent medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses, and other experts signed a letter urging leaders in Washington to close the country again and begin again to contain the virus.

"The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it is to save as many lives as possible," they wrote.

But Trump's new openness demands reflect his calls for all schools to fully function again in the coming weeks, while ignoring concerns among parents, teachers, and administrators that going too fast would unleash a new wave of viruses.

And the president's comments also suggest that his more sober approach last week, which saw him finally endorse wearing masks and warn that the pandemic would worsen before it improved, was what it appeared to be at the time: a rash public relations effort by the collapse of electoral polls, rather than a serious effort to reevaluate his approach to the pandemic.

Republicans divided by stimulus plan

Republican senators on Monday launched a $ 1 trillion economic support bill to rival a $ 3 trillion version backed by Democrats.

Though it includes a $ 1,200 check for most Americans, the plan, an initial offer in talks with Democrats, cuts federal support payments from $ 600 to fire workers to $ 200. Democrats are demanding that Payments remain at $ 600 and rule out Republican attempts to establish a system designed to replace 70% or the previous wages of the unemployed that would incentivize a return to work that many observers say is not yet justified by conditions.

The bill has divided the Republican conference and has baffled many observers as it includes $ 1.75 billion for a new FBI headquarters in Washington that has nothing to do with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and will raise questions about why The White House is ready to cut unemployment benefits, but it demands financing for one of Trump's favorite projects.

However, the Republican Party leadership in the Senate broke with Trump's wishes by including billions more in his legislation to increase testing for Covid-19, albeit far less than Democrats have said they wanted.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, one of the states now most affected by the virus, said there was "significant resistance" to spending another trillion dollars.

"The answer to these challenges will not simply be getting money out of Washington, but the answer to these challenges will be getting people back to work," Cruz said. The senator did not say how people should be expected to return to their jobs amid a pandemic, and the notion of reopening the economy at all costs seems to ignore the need for mitigation measures to stop the spread.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said the cut to federal payments was not a start and disagreed with the Republican Party position that paying people $ 600 was a incentive for people to stay home.

"The idea that we need to dramatically reduce these benefits because workers will stay home otherwise is greatly exaggerated," said Schumer, mourning over the bill that frames an explosive backdrop for the legislative elections that will take place. along with the presidential race in November.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, who serves on the party's Senate leadership group, said it was a reality that several Republican senators would oppose the bill's goals and details on principle.

"When it comes to spending money on this kind of thing, several Republicans are just not going to be willing to do that," he said.