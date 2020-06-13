Trump reschedules Tulsa meeting & # 39; out of respect & # 39; by June 16

Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months over the holidays was heavily criticized amid the national outcry following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers and nationwide protests about police brutality and racial inequality.

"We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma for June 19, a big problem," Trump tweeted. "Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the nineteenth holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have come forward to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that. Therefore, I have decided to move our demonstration to Saturday June 20 to fulfill your requests. "

Earlier on Friday, Trump denied in an interview with Fox News that the rally was deliberately scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, the site of one of the worst atrocities against African-Americans in the nation's history a century ago, and in his place said it should be considered a "celebration."

"It is an interesting date. It was not done for that reason, but it is an interesting date," he said.