Trump returns to the campaign with a rally in Tulsa

President Donald Trump is retiring from Air Force One before heading to his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 20. Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail, holding his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Saturday night event will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. The place has a capacity for almost 20,000 people and is indoors, raising concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus. Attendees are not required to wear masks or maintain social distance, although the campaign has said it plans to do temperature controls and provide disinfectant and hand masks.

Tulsa was initially chosen as the site of the rally because Oklahoma, a deep red state that long voted for Republicans, seemed to have a lower incidence of coronavirus cases. But Tulsa set a new daily record this week for cases, and Tulsa County reported a new record for daily infections on Saturday. Meanwhile, six campaign employees working at the concentration tested positive, the campaign confirmed.

Saturday's demonstration comes as protests take place across the country over racism and police brutality. It was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved to Saturday because Friday was June 19, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.