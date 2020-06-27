Trump retweets petition effort to forgive Roger Stone

President Trump on Saturday promoted a petition effort to forgive Roger Stone a day after a judge ordered his former campaign aide to report to his next prison term, which Stone called a "death sentence."

Trump retweeted a post about a growing request to urge the president to grant Stone, a former Republican Party political agent, full and unconditional forgiveness.

"IT'S TIME TO #PardonRogerStone"Trump's retweet read.

Trump has long sympathized with the Stone case and said in February that his ally "has a very good chance of exoneration." Saturday's tweet further fuels speculation that Trump will intervene on behalf of Stone, who has been asking for help to avoid prison.

THE COURT ASKS ROGER STONE TO REPORT TO THE PRISON OFFICE ON JULY 14

Stone appeared on the Fox Business show "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Friday and asked Trump to commute his sentence or grant him a federal pardon.

"I think this is a death sentence," said Stone. "I don't think I'm going to live to see that my appeal is successful, that's why I have been very direct about my prayer that the president act, either with a commutation of my sentence to be able to follow my appeal and win the claim or, for Of course, forgiveness. That is entirely within your power, but I would ask you to do so for humanitarian reasons such as an act of mercy and justice. "

Stone, 67, was convicted in November 2019 of charges of obstruction of justice, false statements and witness tampering, all stemming from the investigation of Robert Mueller in Russia. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February.

Stone had made two requests for a new trial, following revelations about the possible political bias of one of the jurors in his first case. Both motions were eventually denied.

TRUMP TAUNTS ROGER STONE PROSECUTORS WHO "CUT AND RUN OUT OF THE CASE"

On Friday, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson delayed Stone's delivery date until July 14, after her attorneys had requested an extension to September, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Justice Department did not object to Stone's request to report to the Bureau of Prisons on September 3, rather than June 30, according to court documents. Jackson, however, only granted Stone's motion in part, allowing him an additional 14 days to order his affairs.

Stone has had no qualms asking Trump for help. He posted a photo of himself this weekend to Instagram with a one-word banner headline: "Sorry."

Stone said he fears dying if he heads to a correctional facility during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have exhausted my legal resources, I have run out of money," Stone told Dobbs. "This has taken everything I have. My family is essentially destitute. This has been the worst week of my life. I am exhausted."

Fox News' Nick Givas, Jake Gibson and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.