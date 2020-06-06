Trump retweets video of Candace Owens attacking George Floyd

President Trump retweeted a video on Friday of right-wing commentators Glenn Beck and Candace Owens attacking George Floyd's reputation.

"The fact that he was held as a martyr makes me sick" Owens said to Beck in the footage "George Floyd was not a good person".

As mass protests rocked the nation for yet another day, Trump's retweet amplified the message to a worldwide audience and his 81.8 million Twitter followers.

Beck and Owens then delved into Floyd's extensive criminal history, which included time behind bars. Floyd's autopsy report revealed that he had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

"Is this really the guy that Black America … is this the symbol of Black America today?" Beck wondered, though he added that the treatment of Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had been a mistake.

"I don't care what George Floyd did. The officer should never have treated him like this and killed him! Beck wrote in a tweet sharing the video.