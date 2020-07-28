Trump reviews lawsuit to block disclosure of tax records after Supreme Court ruling





The amended lawsuit is Trump's effort to block the subpoena to his accounting firm after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that a president does not have full immunity from a state grand jury investigation.

In the filing, Trump's attorneys said the subpoena, which seeks eight years of tax returns and other financial records from his accounting firm Mazars USA, "is so broad that it amounts to a & # 39; fishing expedition & # 39 ; unguided and illegal financial and commercial business president's staff, "and argued that it is beyond the purview of District Attorney Cy Vance's jurisdiction.

Because the grand jury subpoena is based on a similar subpoena by the House Oversight Committee to Mazars, Trump's attorneys said that instead of adapting to Vance's investigation, it was "comprehensive and sought irrelevant records "

"The fact that the district attorney dubiously claims he did this for reasons of & # 39; efficiency & # 39; does not save the citation from invalidation. It confirms that it lacked a basis in good faith and that the citation amounts to harassment from the president, "Trump's attorneys wrote.