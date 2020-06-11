Trump rips & # 39; radical left-wing Democrats & # 39; in Seattle, urges leaders to 'get back' the city of national terrorists

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump in war of words with the mayor of Seattle when he claims that the city has been taken by national terrorists

President Trump tweeted Wednesday night that "domestic terrorists" have been part of Seattle amid protests over the death of George Floyd and blamed the city's "radical left-wing Democrats" for contributing to the riots.

"The radical left-wing governor @ JayInslee and the mayor of Seattle are being mocked and played at a level that our great country has never seen before," Trump tweeted. "Take back your city NOW. If you don't, I will. This is not a game. These ugly anarchists must be stopped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE IN QUICKLY!"

"Domestic terrorists have taken over Seattle, led by radical left-wing Democrats, of course. LAW AND ORDER!" the president added in a follow-up tweet.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, hit Trump again and tweeted, "Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter."

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News that on May 29, the riots were tense near the White House and that "the Secret Service recommended that the President go down to the bunker. We cannot have that in our country."

On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters stormed the Seattle City Hall, demanding Durkan's resignation, just days after seizing a six-block downtown area that includes a closed police compound. The protesters remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or injury, but activists are pressing Durkan to resign if she refuses to disburse the city police department. Click here for more information on our main story.

Cases of US coronavirus. USA Exceed 2 million, an increase in many areas as Europe's decline, CDC say

Confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 2 million mark in the US. USA On Wednesday, with infection rates in many areas appearing to increase, despite declining infections across Europe, according to a report.

The United States has seen a 36.5 percent increase in daily cases in recent days amid street protests and reversals of state closure policies, a noticeable difference compared to the other 10 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) obtained by Yahoo News.

"The worst times are yet to come," said Joe Gerald, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, who is helping to provide projections to the state health department, according to the Washington Post. "The preponderance of the evidence indicates that community transmission is increasing." Click here for more.

The Virginia crowd dismantles the Confederate cheering monument; the falling statue hurts the protester

Crowds of protesters smashed, cut, soaked in paint, burned and sprayed graffiti on a Confederate monument outside a courthouse in Portsmouth, Virginia, Wednesday night, and part of it reportedly fell, seriously injuring one of the protesters.

Confederate statues and other monuments linked to controversial figures have sparked protesters protesting the death of George Floyd, as protesters consider them symbols of racism.

"It is a symbol representing an ideology of white supremacy," Mark Whitaker, a former local lawmaker, told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. "It really talks about the conscience of a city and a town that would allow such an image of Hate to continue standing all these years." Click here for more.

