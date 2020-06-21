Trump rips media coverage of West Point ramp at Tulsa rally

In response to the media speculating about his health after an appearance at the West Point graduation ceremony this week, President Trump proceeded to break down the different elements of the afternoon during his first campaign rally in the months of Saturday. in Tulsa, Okla.

"These people are sick, the fake news," Trump said, referring to different reports suggesting that the president may have been ill and referring to his age.

Trump, 74, explained that he was hot and exhausted after greeting "600 cadets," adding that he was in a precarious situation due to the fact that he was wearing leather-bottomed shoes and that it was a long, steep ramp that I was coming down from the stage. .

Trump also said the reason he seemed to be having difficulty raising his arm to drink water was because he "just waved 600 times."

Trump proceeded to show the crowd at his rally that he was capable of drinking from a glass of water, before tossing the glass to the ground as the crowd cheered.

"General, there is no way I can go down that ramp without falling on me … I have no railing," Trump told the crowd, referring to his walk on the ramp.

Trump also said he did not want a slow-motion replay of a possible fall, referring to images of President Gerald Ford slipping on the last steps of Air Force One, or when President George H. W. Bush fell ill and passed out in Japan.

"I can't fall for the fake news watching," said Trump.

"It turned out to be worse than anything else," added Trump. "It would have been better if I fell and slid down the damn ramp."

Trump proceeded to describe how he slowly made his way down the ramp and was then cut off by the "fake news media" before showing him running the rest of the way. "I took these little steps, I ran through the last 10, and by the way your treadmill, take a look, in almost all cases it ends right before I run."

Trump later referred to a conversation he had with First Lady Melania Trump, who reportedly informed him that she was trending on Twitter, and that some suspected she might have Parkinson's disease.

"I will tell you if there is something wrong with me," Trump said before adding, "I will tell you what, there is something wrong with [Joe] Biden, what can I say."