Trump risks evangelicals backlash with "deaf to tone" biblical photo shoot

"It just doesn't do that, Mr. President," Robertson said on Tuesday's episode of The 700 Club, his long-running television show. "It's not great!"

The demonstration in St. John & # 39; s carries a clear political risk for Trump. A man not known for his strong faith, the President was in danger of provoking a backlash from his pious Christian supporters for using the Bible as an accessory. On Monday, Trump did not read the Bible or offer words of prayer for the assembled cameras. He did not mention that protesters and even some clergymen in San Juan were rejected using tear gas and sudden explosions before their visit.

His most direct link to evangelicals, Vice President Mike Pence, was not even with him. And his appearance was criticized by the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, Mariann Edgar Budde, as a "charade".

Some evangelical leaders said that many in their community may view the movement as a trick that failed to address the underlying problems related to the death of George Floyd and the exploitation of religious symbolism.

"What he did is deaf," said Costi Hinn, a conservative evangelical pastor and author in Arizona. "The word of God is not powerful in an image. It is powerful when it is opened. If you really want to harness the power of the word of God, let it be heard."

When asked about Trump's appearance in the church, Dr. Russell Moore of the Southern Baptist Convention said that the Bible "is the word of the living God and should be treated with reverence and wonder." Moore said he was "heartbroken and alarmed" at everything from Floyd's death to Trump's response.

"More important than politics and optics is that we should all be listening to what the Bible says: about the preciousness of human life, about the sins of racism and injustice, about the need for security, calm and justice in the field civil. Everything, "said Moore, who is the chairman of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the SBC's public policy arm.

Even some of Trump's Republican allies in Congress disagreement expressed with Trump's decision to attend church. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, a Southern Baptist, told reporters Tuesday that he was not comfortable with images of protesters who were forcibly disbursed before Trump visited the church, while Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, an Evangelical Presbyterian, agreed in a statement.

"I am against clearing a peaceful protest over a photo shoot that treats the Word of God as a political fixture," said Sasse.

Hunter Baker, a professor at evangelical Union University, said the split between evangelicals at Trump's photo shoot in St. John's would likely follow the way those voters already see the president. Baker said that many of the white evangelicals who voted for Trump in 2016 see the Republican president as a friend and advocate of traditionalists, and that his decision to stand in front of a damaged church demonstrated that commitment.

"Others are offended by what they see as mockery or, worse, some sort of cynical game to keep Christians on board politically," said Baker, a scholar of American faith and politics. "Those of us in church are really twisted about him."

The president appears to have recognized the need to shore up the support of religious voters. On Tuesday, he signed a new executive order that aims to promote religious freedom internationally. Early in the day, Trump also appeared at the Catholic National Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II in Washington. That visit elicited a strong response from Washington Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

"I find it puzzling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility allows itself to be so misused and manipulated in a way that violates our religious principles, that they call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree," Gregory said. .

But among evangelicals, there may be more forgiveness for Trump engaging in what Baker calls the "classical American civil religion," whereby civic leaders have fused religious symbolism and ideas with a wide variety of political goals, from abolition and temperance until the fight against violence. Communism and the war on terror. For white evangelicals, as well as conservative Catholics and Orthodox members of other faiths, Trump's support for parts of the conservative social agenda has produced a political marriage of convenience between them and the president, who rarely attends services religious.

The increased emphasis among younger evangelicals on fixing America's racial divide threatens marriage, and the president's silent response to those concerns since Floyd's death, could contribute to what Baker described as a "cynical" vision of Trump among them.

"With Trump, it is not easy to be proud of him," Baker said.

Hinn said that while he and others in his community appreciate the progress the Trump administration has made on issues that evangelicals care about, the moment requires "balance" and listening from leaders, including the President.

"No politician should sell religion for any reason, and when I see our president grab a Bible and do a photo shoot, as he encourages me to want to make a statement and stand with the church, I want to see the president himself meet. with the leaders of the black community and take a photo with them to show them that you are in unity with them, "Hinn said.