Trump said he took hydroxychloroquine to prevent the coronavirus, but a new study shows it doesn't work.

The University of Minnesota study has been covered in the media for the past few months, and Dr. David Boulware, author of the new study, says the president's doctor sent him an email May 9, looking for your opinion about taking the medicine preventively. , and asking about the study results and the dose the study subjects were taking.

Boulware says he advised the Trump doctor that there was no published research showing that hydroxychloroquine worked preventively, and shared that people in his study who took hydroxychloroquine had higher rates of side effects, mainly gastrointestinal issues like nausea and vomiting.

"I knew they were probably going to ignore what I said because the White House had been talking about hydroxychloroquine for weeks and weeks and weeks," said Boulware, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota.

The study was expected to be published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There is no difference between hydroxychloroquine and placebo

The University of Minnesota study is a double-blind randomized clinical control trial, considered the gold standard in medicine.

As of mid-March, Boulware and his colleagues recruited 821 people in the United States and Canada who had been exposed to Covid-19. Some were health workers, and others lived in the same house as someone with the virus. The median age was 40.

Approximately half of the study subjects were assigned to take hydroxychloroquine for five days, and the other half were assigned to take a placebo or a do-nothing pill. Neither the researchers nor the study subjects knew who was taking which medication.

The researchers then monitored the study subjects for two weeks.

In the end, it didn't matter if they received the drug or not: Approximately 12% of those taking hydroxychloroquine contracted Covid-19 symptoms, compared to approximately 14% of those taking the placebo, a difference that was not statistically significant.

In both groups, most patients did not receive a Covid-19 diagnostic test, as such tests were scarce at the time of the study. Instead, four physicians involved in the study reviewed the symptoms of the study subjects to see if they were consistent with a Covid diagnosis.

Among the patients who took hydroxychloroquine, 40% reported a side effect, compared to 17% of those who took the placebo. Nausea, upset stomach, and diarrhea are among the most common side effects, and none of the side effects were considered serious, according to the study.

More prevention research

Boulware said his story underscores the need to study drugs to find out if they work in particular situations.

"Even in the case of a pandemic, we need research to help inform best practices for what works in humans," said Boulware, lead author of the study.

This will not be the last word on hydroxychloroquine as prevention against Covid-19. Researchers at New York University and the University of Washington and elsewhere are also studying whether hydroxychloroquine could help people who have been exposed to the virus fight a Covid infection.

The University of Minnesota team is studying whether hydroxychloroquine might work sooner to prevent infection in people who have not been exposed.

"Perhaps if they take the drug before exposure, before the infection has had time to establish, it could have an effect in preventing the disease," he said.

His team is also looking to see if the drug could help people with early symptoms of Covid-19 become so ill that they end up in the hospital.

"It is not known until the clinical trial is done," he said.