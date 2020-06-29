Trump says & # 39; absentee ballots are fine & # 39 ;, warns against vote by mail

President Trump lobbied to warn of widespread mail vote fraud, but said "absentee ballots are fine."

"A person has to go through a process to obtain and use them" the president said in a tweet late Sunday “Voting by mail, on the other hand, will lead to the most corrupt election in the history of the United States. Bad things happen with Mail-Ins. "

He added: "Just look at the special elections in Patterson, N.J., 19% of the ballots are FRAUD!"

In the Paterson City Council election, a total of 3,190 mail ballots, about 19 percent of the bill, were disqualified in May, according to NorthJersey.com.

The choice was made entirely through mail ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passaic County government spokesman Keith Furlong said the ballots were disqualified due to the election board's annual practice of verifying signatures against those in the voter files.

Trump also criticized mail ballots Last week, when he tweeted that "due to MAIL TICKETS, 2020 will be the TIGHTEST choice in the history of our nations [sic], unless this stupidity ends."

He added: "We voted during World War I and World War II without a problem, but now they are using Covid to cheat using Mail-Ins!"

The President also echoed Attorney General William Barr's warning that allowing a vote by mail in November would lead to rampant fraud and lead to a fraudulent election.

"Barr: Mail ballots‘ Absolutely open the floodgates against fraud ‘… via @BreitbartNews. This will be the electoral disaster of our time. Mail ballots will lead to a FITTED ELECTION!" He said.

"ADJUSTED ELECTIONS 2020: MILLIONS OF VOTES BY MAIL WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! the president wrote in another tweet.

Many states have tried to expand absentee and mail voting for presidential elections, as health experts predict a possible second round of the pandemic and amid fear of low voter turnout due to patterns of social distancing.