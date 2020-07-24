Trump says Biden listens to "radicalized Bernie people" adrift "more to the left"

It is becoming increasingly clear that Joe Biden is beginning to listen to the "radicalized people" who supported Senator Bernie Sanders' failed bid for the White House, and are taking Biden "further to the left," President Trump said Thursday. at night.

"I think [Biden] is afraid of the people on his left," Trump said during a telephone interview on Fox News' "Hannity."

"These are very radicalized people. I mean, he's going that far, he's given everything to Bernie," Trump said, referring to the Democrats' unity convention platform. "Bernie can't even believe it. Bernie is saying, 'I can't believe what we have'."

PORTLAND PROHIBITS POLICE WORK WITH FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

Trump also dismissed former President Obama's recent campaign for Biden, his former vice president.

"I saw President Obama with him today. And remember this, he wouldn't be there if it wasn't for those two," Trump said. "If they did a good job, I wouldn't do it, you know. I ran, I ran against what they did and I won."

Earlier in the interview, Trump addressed the lawlessness and violence that were spreading across major U.S. cities, such as Chicago and Portland, Oregon, and said his administration had to act on Portland.

"I have offered them all, each of them, and there are ten of them. We are offering them all. Let us in, we will clean it. We will clean it," Trump said. "Now in Portland. We had to do it because … they are anarchists. That is a level that people have not seen but they are anarchists."

Trump addressed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's visit to protesters, where he was booed, told to resign, given a list of lawsuits and tear gas by federal agents.

"They took his breath away," Trump said of Wheeler, calling the Democrat "pathetic."

The president said he wants to help cities like Chicago as long as the feds are "invited," calling the violence that has plagued those cities "a disgrace."

"We will go to all cities, any city. We are ready. We will put between 50,000 and 60,000 people who really know what they are doing," Trump said. "And they are strong, they are difficult. And we can solve these problems so quickly. But as you know, we have to be invited."

Trump also criticized local elected officials for not supporting local law enforcement.

"And they are not taking care of their police. They do not respect the police. The police do an incredible job. It is very hard work. It is very dangerous work," Trump said. "And these mayors and, by the way, governors, senators and congressmen, Democratic congressmen, want to make things happen so that the police are less. They want to take away all their power."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.