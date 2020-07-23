Trump says Biden should take a cognitive test, because the US requires a & # 39; strong & # 39; leader.

Joe Biden should take the same cognitive test that President Trump recently performed, the president said Wednesday in an interview with Fox News medical collaborator Dr. Marc Siegel.

"In a way, he has an obligation to do it," Trump said of the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, adding that the presidency requires "resistance" and "mental health."

Trump said he took the test to show the media that he was fit to serve in the presidency after reports allegedly questioned his cognitive ability. Trump has used the argument that Biden, 77, three years older than Trump, is too old to run for president.

The argument is a fundamental strategy of Trump's reelection campaign against the former vice president.

"Because I can tell you that President Xi (Jinping of China) is strong, President (Russian) (Vladimir) Putin is strong, (Turkish President Recep) Erdogan is strong. You don't have unsharp people you're dealing with, "Trump told Siegel.

Trump also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, referring to the virus as "the plague" and pointing to what he says the US death rates are improving.

"You see that the death numbers really look much better," said the president.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not said that death rates are improving; instead, he warned that as infection rates continue to rise, the United States can expect to see more deaths.

"Mortality attributed to COVID-19 decreased compared to last week, but is currently above the epidemic threshold and will likely increase as additional death certificates are processed," according to key updates from the CDC, which were analyzed. last week.

Trump said he had lost five, possibly six people close to him due to the coronavirus, including property magnate Stanley Chera, who died on April 11 at age 77 of complications from the virus.

The president backtracked on previous comments he had made comparing the coronavirus to the flu, saying he had never met anyone who died of the flu.

"When people like to compare it to the flu, it's interesting because I see the flu numbers and they are very bad, but when I look at the flu numbers and look … I never lost anyone to the flu," Trump said. . and added: "I never remember anyone saying: 'Well, he had the flu and died'."

Siegel congratulated the president on the announcement that the United States has placed an order for nearly $ 2 billion with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump said that given the option, he would invest more in therapy than in vaccines.

"I would love to go into a hospital and give something to everyone, and they start leaving in two days, that's what I would like," Trump said. "The vaccine is very good in the long term."

The president also said he is confident that the United States will defeat the coronavirus, adding that eventually the disease will "go away."

"I say it is going to disappear. … I think we can eliminate it before it disappears, that's what I want," Trump said. "In time you will get over it."