Trump says Colin Kaepernick should have another chance in the NFL & # 39; if he has the ability to play & # 39;

"The answer is absolutely he would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another chance, but he obviously has to be able to play well," he continued. "If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."
"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so."
The discussions come as the nation has been engulfed in protests and conversations about police brutality and racism in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
Kaepernick has not played in the league since the 2016 season, the same season he first sat down during the national anthem. The protest became kneeling after the Seattle Seahawk and the Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced Kaepernick that he would be more respectful of the nation's army, the quarterback said.
Trump's comments on Wednesday also come after Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson said earlier this week that he is urging the President to reconsider his position on the keel.
