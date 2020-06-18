Trump says Colin Kaepernick should have another chance in the NFL & # 39; if he has the ability to play & # 39;







Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been a free agent for more than three years after he began kneeling down during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. Trump has long opposed kneeling athletes during the National Anthem and even referred to them as "motherfuckers" in a 2017 speech.

"The answer is absolutely he would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another chance, but he obviously has to be able to play well," he continued. "If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."

His comments come after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Monday that he would support and encourage a team interested in signing Kaepernick.

"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so." The discussions come as the nation has been engulfed in protests and conversations about police brutality and racism in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Kaepernick has not played in the league since the 2016 season, the same season he first sat down during the national anthem. The protest became kneeling after the Seattle Seahawk and the Green Beret Nate Boyer convinced Kaepernick that he would be more respectful of the nation's army, the quarterback said. He then accused NFL team owners of colluding to prevent them from signing it. The NFL denied any collusion, but in 2019 they struck a deal with Kaepernick and his former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him. Trump's comments on Wednesday also come after Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson said earlier this week that he is urging the President to reconsider his position on the keel. "Well, I don't think he has shown that much animosity in that region lately," Carson, the only black member of the president's cabinet, said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "And I think we continue to work with him. He will get there."

