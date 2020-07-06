Trump says Democrats want to keep schools closed & # 39; for political reasons & # 39;

President Trump pushed for schools to reopen this fall in a series of tweets Monday afternoon, accusing Democrats of wanting to keep schools closed "for political reasons."

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN ON THE FALL!" Trump first tweeted.

"Corrupt Joe Biden and Democrats don't want to open schools in the fall for political reasons, not for health reasons." then added. “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, people understand it!

Most states have yet to make a decision on the reopening of schools in the fall and in what capacity they could, as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in many parts of the country.

However, the American Academy of Pediatrics urges officials to allow children to be physically present in the classroom in the fall.

"After weighing what we know about children and the coronavirus, we really strongly advocate that the goal should be to have students physically present at school," AAP President Dr. Sara Goza said Monday to " The Daily Briefing. "

"Children learn more in school than just reading, writing, and arithmetic," he continued, suggesting that long-term learning at home can affect children's social and emotional skills, diet, exercise, mental health support "and other things you just can't do will be provided online."

"We know that health officials and school officials and parents will have to be agile and flexible and ready to change gears based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in their community," said Goza, but added that based on " Evidence that we now know, COVID-19 appears to behave differently in children and adolescents compared to adults. "

Goza added that keeping children out of schools worsens racial and social inequalities, or could have even worse consequences. "It can lead teens to become depressed and anxious, and even suicidal," said the doctor.

And after an irritating exchange with Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Himself a doctor, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate hearing last week, the two they seemed to agree on the need for children to be present in schools.

“I firmly believe that we must do everything possible to get children back to school. I think we agree with that, "Fauci said when Paul asked for" certainty "as to whether schools should reopen.

"For a time there may not have been enough information about the coronavirus in children, but now there are examples from across the United States and the world that show that young children rarely transmit the virus," said the Kentucky senator. He added that 22 countries have reopened their schools and did not see "a noticeable increase in cases."

