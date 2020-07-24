Trump says he could send up to 75,000 federal agents to U.S. cities.







In a Fox News telephone interview, Trump began by saying he was ready to send "50,000, 60,000 people" to American cities.

But he eventually raised the number to 75,000, but said he would require local authorities to ask for help.

"We have to be invited. At some point we will have to do something much stronger than being invited," Trump said.

"We will go to all the cities, to any of the cities. We are ready," he added.