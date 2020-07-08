Trump says he disagrees with CDC's reopening guidelines for schools and calls them "impractical"

President Trump said Wednesday he disagreed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their "very harsh and costly" guidelines, which he called "impractical," about reopening schools in the fall of medium of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I disagree with @CDCgov on their very difficult and expensive guidelines for opening schools," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "While they want them to open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things."

TRUMP VOTES "PRESSURE" IN THE GOVERNOR TO OPEN THE SCHOOLS IN THE FALL

He added: "I will meet them!"

The president did not explicitly detail which CDC recommendations he disagrees with, although CDC principal Robert Redfield has encouraged all schools to "do what they need" to reopen.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION COMMITS TO WORK "HAND IN HAND" WITH LOCAL GOVERNORS TO OPEN SCHOOLS

A senior administration official this week also noted that the CDC "never recommended closing schools because they did not believe it was an effective strategy."

The president's comments come amid a week of discussions about whether schools will be able to reopen this fall, even as cases of the new coronavirus rise in states across the country.

Trump, during an event with First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday, said his administration would "put a lot of pressure" on governors to reopen schools in their states in the fall.

"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons, they think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed, in no way," Trump said after noting that the Florida government administration. Ron DeSantis recently announced plans to reopen schools in that state beginning in August. "So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools."

BIDEN & # 39; OF COURSE & # 39; WANTS SCHOOLS TO OPEN IN THE FALL, THE CAMPAIGN SAYS IT SHOULD BE DONE & # 39; SAFELY & # 39;

"Our country has to return, and it must return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed," added the president. "Everyone wants it, mothers want it, fathers want it, children want it."

Trump pointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which was represented at the event, and has repeatedly urged officials to allow students to be physically present at the school.

The AAP has publicly reported, "All policy considerations for the upcoming school year should begin with the goal of having students physically present at school."

Meanwhile, the president also tweeted on Wednesday morning that: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS."

"Democrats think it would be bad for them politically if US schools open before the November election, but it is important for children and families," Trump tweeted. "You can cut funding if it's not open!"

The President has repeatedly claimed that Democrats, like former Vice President Joe Biden, want to keep schools closed for "political reasons."

When asked if Biden supported sending students to school in the fall, a Biden campaign official told Fox News: “Of course I do. So he has been making these proposals and putting pressure on Trump to act. "

The official added: "But we must ensure that we can do so safely, in accordance with the recommendations of public health experts, and Trump continues to fail in that score."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.