Trump says he heard "interesting" things about the Roswell UFO mecca

President Donald Trump says he has heard some interesting things about Roswell, but that he doesn't share even with his oldest son.

Trump made the comments Thursday in a Father's Day themed interview with his son Don Trump Jr., organized by the president's re-election campaign. Don Jr. ended his interview jokingly asking his father / president if he would ever divulge more information about Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to the arguably most famous UFO event, "and tell us what's really going on."

Trump replied: "I am not going to talk to you about what I know about it, but it is very interesting."

In 1947, a rancher discovered unidentifiable debris in his sheep pasture outside of Roswell. Air Force officials said it was a crashed weather balloon, but skeptics questioned whether it was actually an alien flying saucer. Decades later, the US military acknowledged that the rubble was linked to a top-secret atomic project. Still, the UFO theory has flourished.

The president in the past has spoken skeptically about the possibility that there is something out there. Last year, Trump said he received a brief briefing on UFO sightings, but also offered: "People say they are seeing UFOs." I believe it? Not particularly. "

After his father offered to listen to some "interesting" things about Roswell, Trump Jr. asked if the President could one day declassify that information.

"Well, I'll have to think about that," replied the President.

Trump also disclosed that he watched "a couple" of episodes of Netflix's "Tiger King". Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as the popular docuseries star Joe Exotic, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of hiring a hitman to murder a rival, the rights activist Animals Carole Baskin.

Trump said during a press conference in April that he was unfamiliar with the "Tiger King" when asked about Don Jr. jokingly saying on a radio show that he was pressuring the president to pardon Maldonado's passage.

On Thursday, the president did not say when he was considering a pardon, but seemed intrigued by Maldonado-Passage.

"A completely strange deal is happening," Trump said. "I'll tell you, he's a strange guy and a lot of strange people around him."