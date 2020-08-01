Trump says he intends to & # 39; ban & # 39; to TikTok from the USA

President Trump said Friday night that he intends to "ban" the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok from operating in the United States.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them in the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president said he planned to take action against the social media platform as early as Saturday, according to a joint report of his comments.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enact the ban, saying: "I have that authority."

He also made it clear that he would not be placated by a US company that acquired the US operations of TikTok.

The announcement came hours after reports that Microsoft was in talks to buy the immensely popular app from Beijing-based ByteDance.

Officials have expressed concern that the Chinese government is using the app to take advantage of user data, and according to Bloomberg, the United States has been investigating possible security risks.

TikTok has insisted that it has never provided user data to China and would not do so if requested, saying in a statement that "it has no higher priority than promoting a secure application experience that protects the privacy of our users."

The app has become incredibly popular with teens and young people for its fun and short videos and has hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

In addition to privacy concerns, Trump has a recent history with the app.

Last month, a ticket booking campaign, reportedly coordinated on TikTok by Trump opponents, many of them teenagers and K-Pop fans, may have guaranteed hundreds, even thousands, of seats for their Tulsa rally they remained empty.