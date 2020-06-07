Trump says he is ordering the National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, DC

"They will return home, but they can return quickly if necessary. Many fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!" Trump tweeted.
Trump did not specify in the tweet if he meant that all National Guard forces should withdraw, or if he was only referring to out-of-state troops ordered to leave.
"The protesters have been peaceful, and last night the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. I therefore request that all extraordinary law enforcement and the military presence be withdrawn from Washington, DC," Bowser wrote in the letter, adding that the state of emergency in DC related to the protests had ended.
Trump attacked the mayor in response, alleging in a Friday tweet that he was "fighting" with the Guard and warning that if he did not treat service members "well," he would bring in a "different group of men and women."
"We should all be on the lookout for what's happening in Washington, DC, because we don't want the federal government to do this to any other American," Bowser said as he walked through downtown DC with protesters on Saturday.