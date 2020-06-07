Trump says he is ordering the National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, DC





"They will return home, but they can return quickly if necessary. Many fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!" Trump tweeted.

Approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers had been summoned to patrol the nation's capital, 3,900 National Guard soldiers from 11 states and 1,200 DC-based Guard soldiers, amid continued protests over the police murder of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white officer in Minneapolis.

Trump did not specify in the tweet if he meant that all National Guard forces should withdraw, or if he was only referring to out-of-state troops ordered to leave.