Trump says he is ordering the National Guard to begin the withdrawal process from Washington, DC

"They will return home, but they can return quickly if necessary. Many fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!" Trump tweeted.

Approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers had been summoned to patrol the nation's capital, 3,900 National Guard soldiers from 11 states and 1,200 DC-based Guard soldiers, amid continued protests over the police murder of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white officer in Minneapolis.

Trump did not specify in the tweet if he meant that all National Guard forces should withdraw, or if he was only referring to out-of-state troops ordered to leave.

Exclusive: DC National Guard Commander says additional forces could leave capital as early as Monday
In a Friday letter to the president, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser argued that the additional police are "inflaming" and "adding to the complaints" of people protesting in the wake of Floyd's death.

"The protesters have been peaceful, and last night the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. I therefore request that all extraordinary law enforcement and the military presence be withdrawn from Washington, DC," Bowser wrote in the letter, adding that the state of emergency in DC related to the protests had ended.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joins the protesters: `` We should all be on the lookout for what's happening in Washington, DC & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Trump attacked the mayor in response, alleging in a Friday tweet that he was "fighting" with the Guard and warning that if he did not treat service members "well," he would bring in a "different group of men and women."

The following day, Bowser joined thousands of protesters on the streets of the country's capital on Saturday.

"We should all be on the lookout for what's happening in Washington, DC, because we don't want the federal government to do this to any other American," Bowser said as he walked through downtown DC with protesters on Saturday.

