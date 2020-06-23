Trump says he told his people that too many tests for coronaviruses put the U.S. USA At & # 39; disadvantage & # 39 ;, which contradicts the staff

"I said to my people, 'Slow down the test, please'," he said.
Shortly after Trump made the comment, White House officials claimed that the President was joking.
In the CBN News interview, Trump was asked directly if he told his administration to slow down the speed of testing, as he said at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.
"No," he replied, "but I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage, I told my people. I said, 'We've gotten so good at testing … We tested a lot more than any other nation & # 39 ;, so you hear about all these cases. "
"So instead of 25 million tests, let's say we did 10 million tests. It seems like we're doing much better because we would have far fewer cases. You get it," Trump told CBN. "I would not do that, but I will say this: we do much more than other countries that, in a way, make us look bad, but in reality we are doing the right thing."
Trump also said that his comment in Tulsa was "semi-tongue on the cheek" and stated that "when you do more tests you find more cases".
"We have children, with colds, and suddenly we report a case and they are not in danger," added the president.
The previous Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a press conference that Trump was speaking "jokingly" and "in passing" at the rally.
"It hasn't targeted (coronavirus testing will slow down) and, in fact, I would like to point out that we first continue to test around 500,000 per day, about half a million people per day," McEnany said. "$ 1.8 billion is invested in NIH to find new testing capabilities, in fact any suggestion that testing has been scaled down is not rooted."
"It was a comment he made as a joke," added McEnany.
The previous Monday, Trump did not respond directly when asked by a Scripps reporter if he had asked to reduce the evidence.
"If it slowed down, frankly, I think we are way ahead of ourselves if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "We have done a good job."
This story has been updated with additional context.
CNN's Maggie Fox contributed to this report.