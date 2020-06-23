Trump says he told his people that too many tests for coronaviruses put the U.S. USA At & # 39; disadvantage & # 39 ;, which contradicts the staff

That explanation for his comment on Saturday night's meeting comes after several White House officials claimed the president was speaking "jokingly" when he told supporters last weekend that he had told members of the administration who stop coronavirus testing.

"I said to my people, 'Slow down the test, please'," he said.

Shortly after Trump made the comment, White House officials claimed that the President was joking.

But in an interview with CBN News that aired on Monday night, Trump said he told his "people," presumably his staff or cabinet members, about his perceived "disadvantage" in expanding coronavirus testing, adding who never ordered that the test levels be lowered. .

In the CBN News interview, Trump was asked directly if he told his administration to slow down the speed of testing, as he said at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

"No," he replied, "but I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage, I told my people. I said, 'We've gotten so good at testing … We tested a lot more than any other nation & # 39 ;, so you hear about all these cases. "

"So instead of 25 million tests, let's say we did 10 million tests. It seems like we're doing much better because we would have far fewer cases. You get it," Trump told CBN. "I would not do that, but I will say this: we do much more than other countries that, in a way, make us look bad, but in reality we are doing the right thing."

Trump also said that his comment in Tulsa was "semi-tongue on the cheek" and stated that "when you do more tests you find more cases".

"We have children, with colds, and suddenly we report a case and they are not in danger," added the president.

Multiple health experts have told CNN that the increased number of coronavirus cases has less to do with more evidence and more to do with actually more cases. And although the USA USA They may have done most coronavirus testing compared to any other country, they have lagged behind per capita testing.

The previous Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a press conference that Trump was speaking "jokingly" and "in passing" at the rally.

"It hasn't targeted (coronavirus testing will slow down) and, in fact, I would like to point out that we first continue to test around 500,000 per day, about half a million people per day," McEnany said. "$ 1.8 billion is invested in NIH to find new testing capabilities, in fact any suggestion that testing has been scaled down is not rooted."

"It was a comment he made as a joke," added McEnany.

White House business adviser Peter Navarro similarly said Trump was joking. And Vice President Mike Pence said in a call to governors Monday that the comment was "a passing observation," a person familiar with the call told CNN.

The previous Monday, Trump did not respond directly when asked by a Scripps reporter if he had asked to reduce the evidence.

"If it slowed down, frankly, I think we are way ahead of ourselves if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "We have done a good job."

This story has been updated with additional context.