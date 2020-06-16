Trump says he wants a large troop reduction in Germany

President Trump appeared to confirm earlier reports on Monday that he intends to cut the number of US troops in Germany, which some experts say could damage Washington's relationship with Berlin.

"We are at 52,000 soldiers in Germany," Trump said, according to Politico. "That is a tremendous cost to the United States. Germany, as you know, is very delinquent in its payments to NATO."

The report says Trump wants to reduce the number to 25,000 and put the number of troops currently in the country at approximately 35,000. (According to the report, the US is allowed to station 52,000 soldiers in the country.)

Politician challenged Trump's claim that Germany is "delinquent" by billions in his payments to NATO. The website said Germany does not owe that amount, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

"We are protecting Germany and they are criminals. That doesn't make sense," he said. Time magazine reported that Germany has yet to pay 2 percent of its GDP in the military, which was agreed in 2014. Germany distributed 1.3 percent of its GDP in military spending in 2019, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US government officials. The US reported earlier this month that Trump ordered the Pentagon to cut 34,500 service members in the country.

A senior US official USA He told the newspaper that internal discussions have continued since September and that the move is not retaliation for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend the G-7 meeting in Washington.

Johann Wadephul, vice chairman of the Union's parliamentary committee, said at the time that the United States' decision to withdraw troops without consulting its NATO allies "shows once again that the Trump administration is neglecting basic leadership tasks "

Associated Press contributed to this report.