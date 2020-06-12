Trump Says He Will Not "Let Seattle Be Occupied" By Police-Hating Lawbreakers

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump promises that "he will not let Seattle be occupied by anarchists" and that he "will fix it" if local leaders do not

President Trump told Fox News's Harris Faulkner in an exclusive interview broadcast on Friday that his administration "will not allow Seattle to be occupied by anarchists."

"If there was more resistance, you wouldn't have the kind of devastation you had in Minneapolis, and in Seattle, I mean, let's see what's going on in Seattle," Trump told Faulkner. "I will tell you that if they don't solve that situation, we will solve it."

After days of protests after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Seattle police left the East Precinct building, boarded up Monday night, as a crowd of anti-police protesters erected barricades in the vicinity, declaring six blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. be "autonomous" and a "police free zone". Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– Seattle Police Chief: Leaving the compound "not my decision"

– JOHN YOO: Does Trump have the power to intervene?

– Seattle Mayor Promises He Won't Quit

Republicans choose Jacksonville as alternative site for convention

The Republican National Committee chose Jacksonville, Florida, to host part of this summer's party convention, after largely abandoning Charlotte, North Carolina, over disagreements over coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The decision announced on Thursday reportedly followed a nationwide search for a new host city. The commercial aspects of the convention will continue to take place in North Carolina, but Jacksonville will host the celebratory aspects of the election year issue.

"We are delighted to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," said RNC President Ronna McDaniel. "Florida not only holds a special place in President Trump's heart as its home state, it is crucial on the road to victory in 2020. We hope to bring this great celebration and economic blessing to the Sunshine State in just a few minutes months. . "

Trump moved his primary residence to Florida from New York last fall.

Other related developments:

– Fauci says that Republicans, Democrats should "reserve judgment" on the celebration of the 2020 conventions

– Stacey Abrams says she was not contacted by Biden's campaign about being a career partner

Graham: "If you care about the rule of law, you should want it to get to the bottom" of the Russia investigation

President of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, told "Hannity" on Thursday that anyone who cares about the "rule of law" should want to get to the bottom of the origins of the FBI investigation in Russia.

"This is what I can say with certainty, that the (FISA) court was lied to repeatedly and that people were prejudiced against Trump," Graham said. "They acted on that bias and it should never happen again."

Other related developments:

Senate Judiciary Committee authorizes subpoenas

TODAY'S READINGS

A video says it shows the Chicago police officer & # 39; resting & # 39; during looting

Celebrities appear in 'ITake Responsibility' public service announcement, draw mixed reactions

NBC's Craig Melvin asks Senator Tim Scott if the Republican Party is & # 39; using it & # 39; like a & # 39; token & # 39;

Oklahoma officer seen praying before leaving for his turn

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures are declining on some of Thursday's losses

Mnuchin says Harriet Tubman has a $ 20 bill on the way, with no early departure

New York leases plummeted as residents leave

Pluto TV continues to broadcast & # 39; police & # 39;

