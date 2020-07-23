Trump says he will pitch his first pitch at the New York Yankees game in August.







Speaking from the podium in the White House meeting room, Trump said team president Randy Levine "asked me to throw the first pitch" at Yankee Stadium. Trump said he accepted the offer and asked Levine, "What will the crowd be like?"

"You don't have a crowd," said the president. "There's no such thing."

The first announced launch came about an hour before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease specialist who recently served as a punching bag for some in the White House, will launch the first launch in the National Park of Washington. .

Until now, Trump has been the only modern president who hasn't thrown a first pitch in a major league game while in office, breaking with a tradition that dates back to 1910.

On the opening day of that year, William Howard Taft launched the first ceremonial launch in Washington. It was a day that ushered in two historical baseball traditions: Later, Taft accidentally invented the seventh inning stretch when he stood up, causing the crowd at Griffith Stadium, assuming the President was out of the game, stand up. anticipation of his departure (or so the legend says). Taft's opening day launch kicked off an early-season tradition that spanned more than a century. While presidents in the 1920s and 1930s often threw the first pitch before World Series games, a president who took over the fall classic has been much rarer in recent memory. There was talk that Trump released the first launch in last year's World Series game, but rejected the idea and said he would have to wear "a lot of heavy armor" to make that appearance. "I will look very heavy. I don't like that," he said at the time. Instead, celebrity chef José Andrés, a prominent Trump critic, released the first pitch before Trump reached his seat. Still, Trump's hesitation is not due to an inability to pass the ball over the plate. According to a series of stories from his childhood and days at the New York Military Academy, Trump was an outstanding baseball player whose solid arm, power at the plate, and long frame made him a first base model. Colonel Ted Dobias, who was Trump's baseball coach, said the young Trump was a "good shot and good field" that in his senior year was discovered by the Philadelphia Phillies. Trump, who never shied away from bragging about his abilities, bragged about author Michael D & # 39; Antonio, who wrote a book about Trump, who was "the best baseball player in New York when he was young."

