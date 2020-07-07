Trump says he will pressure governors on reopening schools, even as virus increases

"We hope that most schools are open," Trump said at a White House event, alleging that some places will want to remain closed "for political reasons."

"They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed," the president claimed without evidence. "No way."

"We are going to put a lot of pressure on governors and everyone else to open schools and open them," said Trump, who has been eager to reopen the United States to boost the economy and emerge from the pandemic, despite its resurgence.

Despite the increase, the Trump administration used various events at the White House on Tuesday to promote a plan to strongly urge a return to schools. The events were attended by a variety of stakeholders, including higher education and K-12 administrators, teachers, students, parents, state-level health and education leaders.

The reopening of schools has become one of the most delicate and delicate problems as the nation seeks to adopt a sense of normalcy under the pandemic. Some schools have made multiple plans so that they can stay flexible just a few weeks before the start of the 2020-21 academic year.

The President acknowledged that the responsibility rests primarily with the governors to comply with the administration's suggestions to reopen academic institutions.

"That will depend largely on the governors," he said, "but also, they are in very strong consultation with us."

Trump specifically focused on Harvard University at the event, saying the school leadership "should be ashamed of themselves" for his plan to bring up to 40% of undergraduates to campus for the fall semester, but Receive all instructions from the online course.

In a call with the governors Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also pushed for the reopening of schools, linking the return of Americans to the classroom with the health of the American economy.

Pence stressed that school reopens would play an important role in a recovering economy, and stressed that it will be up to the governors to make that happen. But he also acknowledged that "there are many southern states that have seen an increase in cases as of this morning."

"We just want you to know the priority we are giving to this, that the President puts, you know, how eager we are to work with you on that," Pence said.

In the call, DeVos dismissed what he called a "distance learning attempt" by a school district.

“A couple of hours a week of online school is not okay. And a two-day-a-week option in the classroom is not an option at all. So this can't happen again this fall, it would really fail everyone. US students, and it would fail taxpayers who pay high taxes on education. Ultimately, it's not about whether schools need to open, it's about how, "he said.

DeVos, which has been largely out of sight amid the pandemic, also urged local leaders to look at the data and "weigh the risk" of openness.

The school year is fast approaching, in some places as early as August. Being able to reopen schools safely would not only help resume a normal educational environment, but would relieve parents of the obligations of having children at home and free more adults to return to pre-pandemic jobs. But experts continue to struggle with ways to do it safely, especially at a time when the virus is reaching record levels in some parts of the country.

The Trump administration's push to reopen schools is particularly notable as the federal government has largely left reopening decisions in the hands of state and local governments.

On Tuesday morning, administration officials launched the push in an effort to protect the "most vulnerable" students in the nation due to the critical services schools provide. Officials echoed the president's justification for reopening the country, saying the disruption to school closings has had a "significant negative impact."

"It is important to view schools as a high priority environment within the community given the unique and critical role they play in our society," said a senior administration official.

A senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN's Nick Valencia on Monday that "schools should be the first to open and the last to close," adding: "Children must be physically at school. school".

The CDC plans to publish a new guide on how the best K-12 students can physically return to the classroom this year, the senior CDC official with knowledge of the discussions said, though the exact timetable for the proposed new guidance is unclear.

The recommendation was presented internally to CDC leaders early last week and is "a priority this week," according to the senior official. Over the weekend, senior agency officials presented CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield with details about the science behind why schools should reopen, the source said. Details of the guide were not available.

CNN has reached out to CDC and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to comment on the new orientation.

Trump has repeatedly called for schools to be reopened, tweeting Monday, "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN ON THE FALL!" Then he suggested that Democrats "don't want to open schools in the fall for political reasons, not for health reasons." before the November elections. His campaign has also used the issue to criticize presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, asking Tuesday morning whether "he will align himself with union bosses who want to keep schools closed or parents who want their children to continue learning."

This story has been updated with additional reports and reactions.